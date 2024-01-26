Fostering a Positive Diversity Climate in Schools to Mitigate Negative Impact on Grades

Schools can mitigate the negative impact on grades by fostering a positive diversity climate. Using a large dataset of Brazilian high school students, we examined how individual students' grades differed across various schools, particularly among those who reported being victimized because of their ethnicity. These findings have the potential to inform school practices in Brazil, the United States, and elsewhere.

Students consistently report being the target of victimization by their peers, which often occurs in schools where they spend much of their day. The consequences of experiencing peer victimization range from symptoms of mental health issues to lower incomes in adulthood





