Fossilized Jawbone of Previously Unknown Dinosaur Discovered in Dallas

A few years ago, paleontologists in the Dallas area made a remarkable discovery: the fossilized jawbone of a tiny, previously unidentified dinosaur. Now, after years of further study, researchers with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science have named this dinosaur Ampelognathus coheni, which roughly translates to 'Cohen's Grapevine jaw'.

