Fortuna Intersects High-Grade Silver Vein at San Jose Mine in Mexico

Fortuna intersects 1kg Ag Eq over an estimated true width of 8.1m at the Yessi vein, San Jose Mine , Mexico Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Geological and structural logging of the drill core has confirmed the vein geometry as trending north-northwest, intersecting and merging with the north-south orientated Victoria Mineralized Zone towards the west. Evidence is also emerging of higher-grade shoots within the structure demonstrating a moderate south-easterly plunge and often associated with high gold grades.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements.
