Fortnite parent company Epic lays off 16% of staff

Epic, the maker of Fortnite, announced that 870 people will be affected by the job cuts. The company also said it will divest Bandcamp, an online audio-distribution platform Epic acquired last year, and spin off most of its SuperAwesome subsidiary.

“For a while now, we’ve been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” Epic Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said in an email to employees on Thursday. “I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Epic’s efforts to reduce costs through minimal hires and cutting spending on marketing and events “ended up far short of financial sustainability,” Sweeney said. “We concluded that layoffs are the only way, and that doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances,” he said.

The company, which continues to battle Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.84% in court over its App Store policies, including an onerous commission fee of up to 30%, remains focused on shipping the next Fortnite releases, Del Mar, Sparks, and Juno on schedule. headtopics.com

Read more:

MarketWatch »

16-year-old girl critically injured at Chicago gas station shootingCBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports from Mount Sinai Hospital where the teen is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head around 2:00 Tuesday morning.

Fort Worth man arrested for sex trafficking, 16-year-old victim recoveredOne person was arrested, and a 16-year-old was rescued as part of a Fort Worth human trafficking investigation.

Wall St slides over 1% as Treasury yields hover at 16-year peaks By ReutersWall St slides over 1% as Treasury yields hover at 16-year peaks

Silver Alert declared for 16-year-old femaleGuinevere Zimmerman, 16, is a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds. She has purple hair with blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

16-year-old shot in the head at Chicago gas stationIt's unclear if surveillance cameras at the gas station captured anything.

16-year-old shot at Chicago gas stationCBS 2's Andrew Ramos reports the teen was in the passenger's seat when she was shot early Tuesday morning. She is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. is laying off 16% of employees, or 870 people.

The company also said it will divest Bandcamp, an online audio-distribution platform Epic acquired last year, and spin off most of its SuperAwesome subsidiary.

“For a while now, we’ve been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators,” Epic Chief Executive Tim Sweeney said in an email to employees on Thursday. “I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect I see that this was unrealistic.”

Epic’s efforts to reduce costs through minimal hires and cutting spending on marketing and events “ended up far short of financial sustainability,” Sweeney said. “We concluded that layoffs are the only way, and that doing them now and on this scale will stabilize our finances,” he said.

The company, which continues to battle Apple Inc. AAPL, +0.84% in court over its App Store policies, including an onerous commission fee of up to 30%, remains focused on shipping the next Fortnite releases, Del Mar, Sparks, and Juno on schedule.

On Wednesday, the company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a California court ruling that found Apple’s App Store policies don’t violate antitrust laws. The filing is the latest in a long-brewing legal war between the companies, with billions of dollars in revenue at stake over how Apple runs its App Store.