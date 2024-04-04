Fort Worth Man Pleads Guilty to Concealing Stolen USPS Arrow Key

A Fort Worth man has pleaded guilty to illegally concealing a stolen U.S. Postal Service arrow key and could face a decade in prison. USPS master keys, known as 'arrow keys,' are used by thieves to steal mail and packages. Willis Bender, 18, was charged in October 2023 and pleaded guilty Wednesday to concealment of stolen property of the United States. According to court documents, Bender admitted he received and concealed a stolen arrow key.

The key had been stolen from a letter carrier in Everman on Smith Avenue on Sept. 20, 2023. The carrier reported that she was robbed at gunpoint by a black man who demanded she hand over her 'mailbox key.' Everman police said they arrested Bender later that day at the Stallion Ridge Apartment Complex in Fort Worth. After he was arrested, Bender gave various accounts of his involvement in the robbery

