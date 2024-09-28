Fort Worth ISD superintendent resigns amid controversy

The board voted to accept her resignation except for Camille Rodriguez, who told us Wednesday,"I think she should still be the superintendent of Fort Worth ISD, and that's why I voted against it."It's been a tense month in the district, with disagreement over test scores, teacher complaints, and then Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Park demanding a leadership change that she has now received.

Sources tell us the district and Ramsey both agreed not to speak publicly about her resignation, but Board President Roxanne Martinez did answer a question I asked minutes after the board meeting. "Fort Worth is a unique city, and a lot of it is about relationships. So are you willing to understand Fort Worth and build relationships? And unfortunately, it doesn't seem that she has done a good job doing that," said Steven Poole, local president, United Educators Association.

Ramsey only got two, now, many are wondering whether that short tenure could hurt Fort Worth ISD as they try to recruit a new leader.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Resignation School District Controversy Leadership Change Mayor Mattie Parker

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »