Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Job in Jeopardy as Teachers, Parents Express Frustration

Teachers took to the podium Tuesday, saying they won't be quiet about their frustration in the classroom.

The Fort Worth ISD superintendent's job is in jeopardy as upset teachers, parents, and community members gather to discuss her job performance and the district's plans to improve test scores. NBC 5's Wayne Carter has more."If your plan is to pacify us parents by firing Ramsey postmortem, and we don't have a plan, that's not it for me. Y'all get the job done," said one parent.

Brand new Board President Roxanne Martinez said she wanted to take the board's and the public's temperature, which Tuesday night mostly indicated they're not happy.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

