Fort Worth ISD School Board To Discuss Superintendent's Contract Amidst Community Backlash

Fort Worth ISD school board members are expected to weigh in on the superintendent’s contract on Tuesday night.Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey is under fire from the community.Last month, Mayor Mattie Parker presented a letter backed by 40 community leaders, including members of the Fort Worth City Council, expressing their dissatisfaction with the district’s STAAR test results. Fort Worth ISD is now 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD and 14 percentage points behind Houston ISD.

Those ratings are largely based on how students performed on the STAAR test.The majority of the people who spoke at a special school board meeting last week blamed the superintendent, while others don’t believe she deserves the criticism.Ramsey has been on the job for two years and makes about $335,000 annually. Her contract ends in July 2026, but Fort Worth ISD trustees could decide to part ways with her sooner.

Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Contract STAAR Test Scores Accountability Ratings School Board Meeting

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Fort Worth mayor Mattie Parker says Fort Worth ISD lacks leadership and must changeMayor Mattie Parker presented the board members with a letter, bearing her signature along with that of 30 community members, including former Mayor Betsey…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »