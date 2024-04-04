Fort Novosel Soldiers Excel in U.S. Small Arms Championship

A team of 10 Fort Novosel soldiers recently competed in the U.S. Small Arms Championship , commonly known as All Army , and brought home titles aligning well with the Army Aviation Motto , “Above the Best.” The week-long annual competition at Fort Moore, Ga. brought together over 230 service members from the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, National Guard, and the Air National Guard from March 10-16.

Competitors demonstrated their technical and tactical proficiency as individuals and in teams of four. The soldiers that competed from Fort Novosel were led by Maj. Nicholas J Barwikowski, Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) school commander. Barwikowski has attended the competition for several years and said he was excited to bring teams from Fort Novosel for the first time. Training for the event lasts all year, according to Barwikowski, but heavy training takes place for 6 month

Fort Novosel Soldiers U.S. Small Arms Championship All Army Army Aviation Motto Competition

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fort Novosel hosts IMCOM commanding generalThe commanding general of United States Army Installation Management Command Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Copeland recently visited Fort Novosel.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

50 years of purpose: Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot AwardSteve Rutland, Fort Novosel flight instructor and Amentum employee, has received the FAA's most prestigious award.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Long takes reins of Daleville, Fort Novosel area post officesU.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump warned of dire consequences for the country if the other wins another term in the White House as the pair held dueling rallies in Georgia.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Fort Novosel kicks off the 2024 Army Emergency Relief campaignCNN reporter Eva McKend, Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton and political commentator Ashley Allison discuss the viability of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how he could potentially impact the 2024 presidential race.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

IMCOM ID-T Director is welcomed home to Fort NovoselArizona State Sen. Eva Burch announced Monday on the Senate floor said she learned a few weeks ago that “against all odds” she was pregnant. But she said it's been determined it isn't viable and she has made an appointment to terminate the pregnancy. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: https://apnews.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

UA, Fort Novosel forge ‘historic partnership’ to preserve archaeological artifactsArizona State Sen. Eva Burch announced Monday on the Senate floor said she learned a few weeks ago that “against all odds” she was pregnant. But she said it's been determined it isn't viable and she has made an appointment to terminate the pregnancy. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress Website: https://apnews.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »