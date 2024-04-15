Forney City Council to Review Additional Retail Plans for Villages at Gateway

Already replete with tenants such as HEB, Target and Home Depot, the Villages at Gateway is just getting started.

Earlier this year, the fast-growing city, located east of Dallas, approved the first phase of plans for the retail portion of the Villages at Gateway set to bring Home Depot and Target in as anchor tenants.The next tranche of retail, which is being developed by Dallas-based StreetLevel Investments, consists of smaller buildings that will total more than 102,000 square feet.

