Formula One in Las Vegas Empowers Hospitality Workers to Secure Better Wages

When Formula One came to Las Vegas, it brought a level of glitz and glamor rivaled only by Monaco. It also seems to have inadvertently empowered tens of thousands of hospitality workers to secure better wages and benefits with the city’s famous casinos.

Five days before the F1’s opening ceremony on the Strip last Wednesday, the Culinary and Bartenders Union finished inking five-year contracts with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, which control 18 casinos in the heart of Sin City. The pacts ended a months-long standoff and defused the threat of a mass worker strike timed to clash with race weekend, thus avoiding a nightmare scenario for casinos and hotels as thousands of tourists and high-rollers from across the world were arriving. Now, as they aim to ratify the last of the deals on Wednesday, union leaders are hailing it as “the best contract ever” for some 40,000 workers, touting the largest-ever wage hikes, new limits on workloads, recall rights and even labor protections from AI technolog





