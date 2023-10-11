Formula 1 weighs changes after drivers vomit, pass out due to heat during Qatar race

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on October 08, 2023 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Scorching temperatures at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday turned up the heat on elite drivers who already face physically demanding conditions on the track, from racing at extreme speeds to regularly experiencing elevated G-forces.

But it was so hot in Qatar that the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of Formula 1, said it's considering taking steps to better prepare drivers for rising temperatures. headtopics.com

"While being elite athletes, they should not be expected to compete under conditions that could jeopardise their health or safety," the FIA'One player is gonna die': Star sounds dire warning as the U.S.

Mercedes driver George Russell said the temperature in the cockpit of his car exceeded 50 degrees Celsius — or 122 degrees Fahrenheit — The FIA is now conducting an analysis into the race and considering a raft of potential measures to deal with extreme heat in the future, such as providing additional guidance to competitors, researching how to improve cockpit airflow and changing the race calendar"to align with acceptable climatic conditions. headtopics.com

Temperatures are expected to be lower during next year's Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix scheduled for Nov. 29 through Dec. 1., but the organization also said it"prefers to take material action now to avoid a repeat of this scenario.

The FIA plans to discuss the potential recommendations at its upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris.

Read more:

NPR »

FIA to take action after Qatar GP 'extreme weather'Formula One's governing body will take action to protect drivers from the sort of extreme heat and humidity they suffered during Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, it said on Monday.

McLaren 720S GT3 to race in 2024 IMSA SportsCar ChampionshipA McLaren will soon be in both the IMSA SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Preview: Badges Make It BetterBadges have drastically changed the formula for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

McLaren Sets New F1 Pit Stop Record: Four Tires in 1.80 Seconds!Good luck getting your local tire service to try to beat the new Formula 1 mark.

Jets show they're over their Aaron Rodgers gut punch with simple formulaThe Jets have shown they can take a punch.

F1 Notes from Qatar: Daniel Ricciardo, Logan Sargeant, Haas and MoreThere was much more to the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix than the coronation of champion Max Verstappen.