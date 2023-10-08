Formula 1: Max Verstappen celebrates 3rd championship with Qatar Grand Prix win

October 08, 2023 at 11:31 am PDTRed Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the Qatari Formula One Grand Prix at Lusail International Circuit on October 8, 2023.

The contact took Hamilton out of the race and forced Russell to work his way back through the field over the course of the odd Grand Prix. Sunday’s race was the first at the Lusail Circuit since 2021 and tire manufacturer Pirelli had concerns about the combination of track surface and curbs relative to the integrity of the tires.

That made the 57-lap race at least a three-stop race for every team. But that didn’t matter to Verstappen. No one could keep up. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri finished second while his teammate Lando Norris was third. Russell fought back to finish fourth while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fifth. Leclerc was the only Ferrari in the race; Carlos Sainz was unable to start because of a fuel system issue in his car. headtopics.com

The victory is Verstappen's 14th of the season through the first 17 races. He clinched his third consecutive Formula 1 title on Saturday during the sprint race after teammate Sergio Perez crashed out. Perez had to win the sprint race and Verstappen had to finish seventh or worse for the remnants of the title battle to continue into Sunday's race.

Had Perez somehow made the title fight last another day, Verstappen would have simply easily clinched on Sunday.

