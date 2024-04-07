Formula 1 Drivers Express Concerns About F1 Sprint Race Ahead of Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 drivers express concerns about the F1 sprint race ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix , citing the lack of practice time as the main issue. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari believes that China is a great racing track but questions the decision to introduce the sprint race after a long absence.

