Formerly incarcerated individual nominated for city commission

Joel Castón, a formerly incarcerated individual, is nominated to serve on a city commission that drafts and modifies criminal sentencing guidelines. The nomination is expected to generate controversy, with proponents arguing for a fresh perspective on incarceration and critics expressing concerns about a potential soft-on-crime approach. Castón defends his nomination, stating that he is being unfairly judged based on his past and that he genuinely believes in the cause.





