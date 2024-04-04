Former Zoo Owner Joe Maldonado Speaks Out from Jail

He’s a former zoo owner and big-cat lover who was convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme in January 2020 involving Carole Baskin. He was brought to the Santa Rosa County Jail last week for a civil lawsuit he filed involving copyright infringement for his country music. Maldonado has been incarcerated since before the show aired in March 2020. He said there’s some misconceptions to clear up.

Joe: You know, I’ve never seen the show, so I must go off what people have told me, and some of the comments I get on social media. I have never in my life, even now been accused or charged with animal cruelty or animal abuse by any law enforcement agency other than PETA. I’m not in here for animal abuse. I’m in here for taking five endangered species without a permit. They claimed I should have had a permit to euthanize my five sick tiger

