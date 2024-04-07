Former WNBA Star Candice Dupree Pursues Coaching Career with San Antonio Spurs

A phone call two years ago gave Dupree an opportunity as player development coach. While she's building for the future with a young Spurs' roster, her ultimate goal is to be a head coach . Former Temple star Candice Dupree coaches at the NBA draft combine as part of the NBA's Assistant Coach es Program.While at the airport following the 2022 NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago, Candice Dupree received a text message from San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson asking about her future plans.
After completing the NBA Assistant Coaches Program, Dupree hoped to latch on with a staff at Summer League. And Johnson had already done his homework on the former Temple star, including a chat with former Spurs assistant Becky Hammon, now the Las Vegas Aces coach.That ignited Dupree’s coaching career, following 16 years as a player in the WNBA and overseas before retiring in 202
Candice Dupree WNBA Coaching San Antonio Spurs Player Development Head Coach NBA Draft Combine Assistant Coach Mitch Johnson Becky Hammon
