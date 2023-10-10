Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice advises Republican leader against impeachment

FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz attends her first hearing as a justice, Sept. 7, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin’s top Republican state lawmaker who had threatened to possibly impeach the newly elected liberal Supreme Court justice if she didn’t step down from a redistricting case didn’t mention that option Monday, Oct.

Prosser turned the email over to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight as part of an open records request. The group has“To sum up my views, there should be no effort to impeach Justice Protasiewicz on anything we know now,” Prosser wrote to Vos.

Vos on Monday made his first comments about Protasiewicz since she declined to recuse from the case and Vos got the email from Prosser. In his statement,Vos raised the threat of impeachment because he argued that Protasiewicz had prejudged the redistricting case when during her campaign she called the current maps “rigged” and “unfair. headtopics.com

Protasiewicz on Friday rejected those arguments, noting that other justices have accepted campaign cash and not recused from cases. She also noted that she never promised or pledged to rule on the redistricting lawsuit in any way.

