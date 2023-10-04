Former White House official says Biden has failed to enact plan to protect staff from dog Commander

President Joe Biden's dog Commander was removed from the White House on Wednesday following several biting incidents involving staff and security agents.

An ex-White House official who was frequently around the 2-year-old German shepherd and the Bidens' former dog, Major, said the Bidens and their cohorts didn't make an effort to create a plan to protect White House members.

A current White House official denied the remarks, saying"the White House is chaotic and really stressful for pets" and that the first family was continuing to"work through how to make things better and safer for everyone. headtopics.com

"They've been working diligently with Secret Service, with trainers, with veterinarians, with the residence staff and others on this — they have been taking this very seriously, and for months," the official said.

The Bidens' purebred German shepherd has been involved in at least a dozen biting incidents involving Secret Service agents and other staff, sending one protective officer to the hospital in November 2022. headtopics.com

The White House said this summer that the dog will get more training after Secret Service email correspondence surfaced showing officials expressing concern about their safety around Commander.Major, the Bidens' rescue dog at the White House before Commander, was sent to live in a quieter environment with friends following a few biting incidents.

