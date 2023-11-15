Former White House lawyer warns Trump of potential jail time for sharing 'incendiary' attacks on social media

Donald Trump is at risk of being jailed if he continues to share 'incendiary' attacks on social media, according to former White House lawyer Ty Cobb. The former president has frequently been criticized for his online rhetoric and public statements, and was imposed with gag orders by judges overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York and the federal case into his alleged criminal attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Recently, Trump shared a Truth Social post from another user discussing a 'fantasy' scenario where Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who are both involved in the $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, are placed under citizen's arrest for 'blatant election interference and harassment.' Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, has denied all wrongdoing in connection to the fraud civil trial, and accused the case of being a politically motivated 'witch hunt' which aims to hinder his chances of winning the next election

