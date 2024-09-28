Former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer Diagnosed With Dementia

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer has been diagnosed with dementia, he announced on social media. Wednesday that he was formally diagnosed with the cognitive decline a little more than year ago at the Cleveland Clinic as part of a health and wellness program for former NFL players.Kramer said he was inspired to share about his condition after the revelation Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre made Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease.

“Please, no sympathy,” Kramer wrote. “I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing. Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this.”Kramer, a native of San Antonio, was drafted in the first round out of Rice by the Vikings in 1977.in 1980 that was tipped and caught with one hand by Ahmad Rashad to cap a comeback victory over Cleveland that clinched a division title for Minnesota.

Kramer is second in Vikings history in passing yards, behind Hall of Fame member Fran Tarkenton, but much of his career was interrupted by injuries. He became the starter in 1979, the only season in which he played all 16 games. Kramer played his final NFL season in 1990 for New Orleans.

