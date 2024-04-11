Former Venezuelan Oil Minister Arrested on Charges of Treason and Corruption

Former Venezuela n oil minister Tareck El Aissami , who was a high-ranking member of the ruling socialist regime, has been arrested and charged with treason, money laundering , and corruption. He is accused of stealing billions of dollars in oil revenue from the state-owned PDVSA firm during his tenure. El Aissami, along with businessman Samark López and former Finance Minister Simón Zerpa , were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrests were announced by Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, who stated that the three men had conspired to destroy Venezuela's economy

Venezuela Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami Arrest Treason Corruption Money Laundering PDVSA Samark López Simón Zerpa Economy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Venezuelan oil minister is arrested in connection with corruption probe, authorities sayVenezuela’s government says the country’s former oil minister has been arrested on allegations of corruption

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Former Venezuelan oil minister is arrested in connection with corruption probe, authorities sayVenezuela’s government says the country’s former oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, was arrested on allegations of corruption. The Ministry of Communications on Tuesday released images of El Aissami being handcuffed.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Former Venezuelan oil czar arrested in corruption probeFormer Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami has been arrested in connection with a corruption scheme based on international petroleum sales.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Venezuela: detienen al otrora poderoso ministro de Petróleo Tareck El Aissami por corrupciónEl fiscal general de Venezuela anunció el martes que fue detenido el exministro de Petróleo, Tareck El Aissami, más de un año después de su renuncia luego del arresto de varios funcionarios vinculados con sectores estratégicos, entre ellos, con la corporación estatal Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes presidential election to opposition candidateAmadou Ba, a former Senegalese prime minister, conceded defeat in the presidential election to opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye on Monday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Senegal prime minister concedes defeat in presidential election to opposition candidateFormer prime minister concedes the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »