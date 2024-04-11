Former US Official Believed to Have Joined Russian Army

A friend tells NBC10 Boston that a person seen in video posted by a Russian TV network looks and sounds like Puello-Mota, who is believed to have fled the country after missing the start of his trial in January. Video appears to show Wilmer Puello-Mota signing documents in a military enlistment office in Siberia . The former elected official was expected to enter a guilty plea in Rhode Island in early January, but did not show up to court, according to prosecutors.

Last week, video surfaced that appears to show the 28-year-old in Russia and expressing support for the country's war against Ukraine — footage that could be used to promote Moscow's narrative of the conflict. His lawyer, John M. Cicilline, told The Boston Globe that he called Puello-Mota on Jan. 8, the day before he was expected to plead guilty. According to prosecutors, he boarded a flight from Washington, D.C., to Istanbul, Turkey, a day earlier. 'He said, 'I joined the Russian army,' or something like that,' Cicilline told the Globe. 'I thought he was joking.' Cicilline said Puello-Mota wanted a career in politics and thought the criminal case had ruined his life. The Associated Press made several calls to Cicilline. A person answering his office phone said he would not make any additional comment. Puello-Mota served in the U.S. Air Force and deployed to Afghanistan in 2015, when he was 19, media releases show

Wilmer Puello-Mota Russian Army Trial Video Siberia Guilty Plea Support War Against Ukraine Lawyer Career In Politics Criminal Case US Air Force Afghanistan

