The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.SEATTLE (AP) — A former U.S.

A public defender assigned to represented Schmidt at a brief appearance at U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Friday pending his transfer to Washington state did not immediately return an email seeking comment. U.S. District Court records in Seattle did not list an attorney representing Schmidt on the charges, and neither the U.S.

Schmidt spent five years in active duty in the Army, where he was primarily assigned to the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, according to a declaration filed in U.S. District Court by FBI Special Agent Brandon Tower. headtopics.com

“I am a United States citizen looking to move to China,” the email said, according to the declaration. “I also am trying to share information I learned during my career as an interrogator with the Chinese government. I have a current top secret clearance, and would like to talk to someone from the Government to share this information with you if that is possible. ...

After returning to the U.S. from Turkey in March 2020, he left a few days later for Hong Kong, where he had been living ever since, the declaration said. He offered to provide an encryption key he had retained for accessing the Army’s classified information network and related databases, known as the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, or SIPR, Tower wrote, and he suggested it could be reverse-engineered to help China access the network. headtopics.com

The declaration did not describe any response from the state-owned enterprises or China’s security services.

Read more:

AP »

Former Army sergeant indicted for efforts to give classified information to ChinaHe allegedly pinged China's security services offering classified information.

Former U.S. Army sergeant charged with offering classified information to ChinaFormer U.S. Army sergeant Joseph Daniel Schmidt is charged with two felonies for allegedly offering secret U.S. intelligence information to China, DOJ said.

Former Army Sergeant Charged With Attempting To Give Classified Information To ChinaI cover national politics, with a focus on elections and the White House. Prior to joining Forbes, I wrote about New York politics for City & State magazine and The New York Post. I am based in New York City.

Ex-US Army sergeant indicted for attempting to give classified information to ChinaAn ex-U.S. Army sergeant has been charged with two felonies for allegedly trying to give national security secrets to Chinese intelligence.

Ex-Army sergeant charged with trying to pass US secrets to ChinaA former US Army sergeant who allegedly lived in China for several years was arrested Friday on charges of keeping national defense information and attempting to share it with the Chinese government.

'Deeply concerning': Former IEDC president criticizes his former agency for LEAP pipeline projectThe former president of IEDC is blasting the state agency for the proposal that would divert billions of gallons of water annually from under the Wabash River.