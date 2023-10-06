The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.SEATTLE (AP) — A former U.S.
A public defender assigned to represented Schmidt at a brief appearance at U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Friday pending his transfer to Washington state did not immediately return an email seeking comment. U.S. District Court records in Seattle did not list an attorney representing Schmidt on the charges, and neither the U.S.
Schmidt spent five years in active duty in the Army, where he was primarily assigned to the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, according to a declaration filed in U.S. District Court by FBI Special Agent Brandon Tower. headtopics.com
“I am a United States citizen looking to move to China,” the email said, according to the declaration. “I also am trying to share information I learned during my career as an interrogator with the Chinese government. I have a current top secret clearance, and would like to talk to someone from the Government to share this information with you if that is possible. ...
After returning to the U.S. from Turkey in March 2020, he left a few days later for Hong Kong, where he had been living ever since, the declaration said. He offered to provide an encryption key he had retained for accessing the Army’s classified information network and related databases, known as the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network, or SIPR, Tower wrote, and he suggested it could be reverse-engineered to help China access the network. headtopics.com
The declaration did not describe any response from the state-owned enterprises or China’s security services.