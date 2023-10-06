Former US intelligence officer charged with trying to give classified defense information to China

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Former Army sergeant indicted for efforts to give classified information to ChinaHe allegedly pinged China's security services offering classified information.

Former U.S. Army sergeant charged with offering classified information to ChinaFormer U.S. Army sergeant Joseph Daniel Schmidt is charged with two felonies for allegedly offering secret U.S. intelligence information to China, DOJ said.

Former Army Sergeant Charged With Attempting To Give Classified Information To ChinaI cover national politics, with a focus on elections and the White House. Prior to joining Forbes, I wrote about New York politics for City & State magazine and The New York Post. I am based in New York City.

Ex-US Army sergeant indicted for attempting to give classified information to ChinaAn ex-U.S. Army sergeant has been charged with two felonies for allegedly trying to give national security secrets to Chinese intelligence.

Ex-Army sergeant charged with trying to pass US secrets to ChinaA former US Army sergeant who allegedly lived in China for several years was arrested Friday on charges of keeping national defense information and attempting to share it with the Chinese government.

'Deeply concerning': Former IEDC president criticizes his former agency for LEAP pipeline projectThe former president of IEDC is blasting the state agency for the proposal that would divert billions of gallons of water annually from under the Wabash River.