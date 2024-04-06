Former Trump Officials Warn Against His Return to Power

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House. The Biden campaign has trumpeted the criticism of former Trump officials, hoping to convince at least some Republican voters that they cannot support his candidacy. Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called him a “threat to democracy.” Former national security adviser John Bolton has declared him “unfit to be president.

” As Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds. It’s a striking chorus of detractors, one without precedent in the modern era, coming from those who witnessed first-hand his conduct in office and the turmoil that followed. Former officials like Esper and Bolton are among those warning about the threat he poses, said it’s “mind-boggling” how many members of his senior staff have denounced him

Trump Officials Opposition Candidacy Threat Power Warning Presidency Democracy Rule Of Law

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Officials Warn of Trump's Return to PowerFormer officials express concerns about Donald Trump's bid for presidency and warn of dire consequences if he is successful.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Former Officials Warn Against Trump's Return to PowerFormer officials are warning against Donald Trump's return to power, citing his threat to democracy and the rule of law. Mark Esper, John Bolton, and Mike Pence are among those who have denounced him. They predict dire consequences if his campaign succeeds.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Former Trump Administration Officials Pence and Bolton Criticize Trump's Presidential BidFormer Vice President Mike Pence and former national security advisor John Bolton, who both served in Donald Trump's administration, have become sharp critics of Trump as he seeks the presidency for a third time. Pence has declined to endorse Trump, while Bolton has described him as 'unfit to be president.'

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Former US Officials Urge Biden to Warn Israel of Consequences for Denying Civil Rights to PalestiniansNearly 70 former US officials, diplomats and military officers have urged President Joe Biden to warn Israel of serious consequences if it denies civil rights and basic necessities to Palestinians and expands illegal Zionist settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »