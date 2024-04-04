Former Trump official Jeffrey Clark faces potential disbarment over election doubt

An attorney discipline panel in Washington, DC, has made a preliminary decision that former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark could face sanctions including disbarment for trying to sow doubt in Donald Trump ’s electoral loss in 2020. The finding follows a several-day trial and puts Clark on the path toward serious penalties as a lawyer because of his efforts in the final days of the Trump administration.

He is separately fighting criminal charges in Georgia related to those efforts. The ethics charges that were brought against Clark by the DC Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel allege that he was dishonest and attempted to interfere with the administration of justice after the 2020 election. The panel’s finding is not binding, the chair of the panel noted. After Thursday’s finding was announced, a lawyer for the disciplinary counsel confirmed the office would seek Clark’s disbarment

