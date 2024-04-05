Former Trump official begins prison sentence for refusing to cooperate with Capitol attack investigation

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has reported to prison to begin serving his sentence for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The FBI arrested 46-year-old Steve Saxiones on Wednesday, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C., said in a news release. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

He is facing two felony charges — obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assault on a federal officer — along with several other misdemeanors in connection with his alleged actions at the Capitol, according to the attorney’s office

Trump Official Prison Sentence Capitol Attack Investigation FBI Arrest Charges Obstruction Assault

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, files emergency request with SCOTUSPeter Navarro, who served in the White House under former President Donald Trump, has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court for his release from prison.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

US Supreme Court says Peter Navarro, former Trump White House adviser, must report to prisonThe U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by former Trump aide Peter Navarro to halt his prison sentence while appealing his conviction.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Trump White House official Navarro reports to prison to serve contempt of Congress sentenceNavarro was defiant in remarks to reporters near the prison complex in Miami on Tuesday, where he will serve a four-month sentence after being found guilty of contempt of Congress charges.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White HouseDonald Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mark Esper has called the former president a “threat to democracy” and says he won't vote for him in 2024

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »