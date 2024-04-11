Former Trump Executive Weisselberg Sentenced to Jail for Perjury

Allen Weisselberg , a retired executive in Donald Trump ’s real estate empire, was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail for lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud lawsuit brought against the former president by New York’s attorney general. Weisselberg, 76, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of perjury in connection with the suit.

He admitted lying when he testified he had little knowledge of how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be valued on his financial statements at nearly three times its actual size. Weisselberg, wearing a black windbreaker and a surgical face mask, declined to address the court during the brief sentencing, which lasted less than five minutes. He was swiftly escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs following the proceeding to begin serving his sentence. It will be Weisselberg’s second time behind bars. The former Trump Organization chief financial officer served 100 days last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks, including a rent-free Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. Now, he’s again trading life as a Florida retiree for a stay at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex. The two cases highlight Weisselberg's unflinching loyalty to Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Trump’s family employed Weisselberg for nearly 50 years, then gave him a $2 million severance deal when the tax charges prompted him to retire. The company continues to pay his legal bills

