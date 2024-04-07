Former Trump Campaign Spokeswoman Accuses Mainstream Media of Being Complicit in Biden's Border Invasion

The mainstream media is “complicit” in President Joe Biden ’s border invasion, Karoline Leavitt , the national spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump ’s 2024 presidential campaign, said during an appearance onImmigration has emerged as the top issue in the country because Biden’s wide open border policies “have turned every community, every city, and every state in this country into a border state community,” Leavitt began, noting that Biden reversed all of Trump’s effective immigration

policies, including Remain in Mexico. “Joe Biden, on day one, ended the construction of President Trump’s effective border wall and then sold the resources that were sitting down there for pennies on the dollar. And now we’ve had an invasion over the last three and a half years. They say it’s 13 million illegal immigrants. I would beg to differ that it is much, much more,” than that, she sai

Karoline Leavitt Donald Trump Joe Biden Border Invasion Mainstream Media Immigration Border Policies

