Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro asks Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to reconsider Chief Justice John Roberts' denial of his motion

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has asked Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to reconsider Chief Justice John Roberts' denial of Navarro's motion to report to prison on March 19 in Miami after being convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We respectfully request your reconsideration of the Chief Justice's denial," Navarro's attorney Stanley Woodward wrote in a filing on Tuesday. In the filing, Woodward noted that the D.C. Circuit court set a "briefing schedule in his appeal" that will not be concluded until July 19, 2024 -- after Navarro is scheduled to have completed his four-month prison sentence. In March, Justice Roberts wrote that he saw "no reason to disagree" with lower courts, which also rejected Navarro's request. In testimony during Navarro's trial, former Jan

