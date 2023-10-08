Former Trump adviser Bolton calls for Iran 'regime change' after Israel terror attack

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to former president Donald Trump, called for"regime change" in Iran on Sunday following reports of the country's support and involvement in the Saturday Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

"This is one of history's best cases for regime change," Bolton wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.Israel was caught by surprise Saturday when armed Hamas terrorists attacked civilians in southern border cities and towns near the Gaza Strip border.

Hamas has now admitted that its barbaric attacks on Israel were supported by Iran. Almost certainly, that means Iran directed as well as aided Hamas.This is one of history's best cases for…"Hamas has now admitted that its barbaric attacks on Israel were supported by Iran," Bolton wrote, referring to a Hamas spokesperson, Ghazi Hamad, telling the BBC Iran supported the attack. headtopics.com

According to Bolton,"Almost certainly, that means Iran directed as well as aided Hamas. It is long past time for the Biden Administration to stand up to the mullahs in Tehran." After Bolton's post, Hamad's claim to BBC was confirmed and expanded on in a new report claiming Iran had a direct role in the attack's planning.

A senior White House official told reporters Sunday that it was too soon to know if Iran had any involvement. They indicated that the White House has further strongly warned that if Hezbollah, or any other entities hostile to Israel, were to use Saturday's attack to their advantage by launching their own, it would be a mistake. headtopics.com

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers had been working with Hamas since August in order to plot the invasion of Israel by way of air, land, and sea, which was the most notable infringement of the country's borders since the 1973 Yom Kippur War that started 50 years prior, practically to the day.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

Trump 'Not Fit for the Job,' Gives Foreign Leaders Reason to Worry: BoltonThe former national security adviser was reacting to reports that Trump allegedly shared nuclear submarine secrets with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt.

Bolton's advice to Trump's 2024 rivalsFormer National Security Adviser John Bolton reacts to ABC News reporting that former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed information about nuclear submarines with a foreign national at his Mar-a-Lago club after being out of office.

Donald Trump Rages Against 'Not Smart' Former Apprentice Guest JudgeTrump branded Erin Burnett, who now works as an anchor for CNN, as 'not smart, and very boring.'

Key Moments From Donald Trump's Iowa SpeechesTrump covered a wide range of topics, from Israel to Ivanka Trump.

Trump legal news brief: Judge Cannon pauses deadlines in documents case, handing Trump a reprieveJudge Aileen Cannon once again hands former President Donald Trump's legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.