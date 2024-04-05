Former Trump Administration Officials Pence and Bolton Criticize Trump's Presidential Bid

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former national security advisor John Bolton , who both served in Donald Trump 's administration, have become sharp critics of Trump as he seeks the presidency for a third time.

Pence has declined to endorse Trump, while Bolton has described him as 'unfit to be president.'

Trump Pence Bolton Presidential Bid Critics Endorsement Unfit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will not endorse Trump in 2024Pence’s announcement came days after Trump secured enough Republican delegates to clinch the party’s nomination.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Former VP Mike Pence says he will not endorse Trump in 2024Pence has been critical of the former president after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in which Pence was targeted, and he said Trump’s agenda doesn’t align with conservatives.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

Former VP Mike Pence says he’s not endorsing Donald Trump“It should come as no surprise,” the Indiana Republican told Fox News. And he’s not voting for Joe Biden, either.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing TrumpFormer Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News Channel Friday. Pence ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination but dropped his bid before voting began.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »