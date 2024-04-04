Former Tropicana employees work to save cats left behind by casino closure

For as long as anyone can remember, when employees pull up to the Tropicana casino in Las Vegas , the "casino cats" hear the sound of the engines and start running."Everybody on all different shifts will come in and feed them – they know everybody," says Kathy Love, a former Tropicana bartender who’s working to save the cats left behind by the casino’s closure.

As soon as Tropicana announced a closing date, Kathy and Pat Stubson, also a former Tropicana bartender, teamed up to trap the cats and find them a safe home before the building is torn down."Once there's gonna be a fence around here … I don't know where they're gonna go from here, and they're used to being fed," Love told FOX 5 in Las Vegas."I've fed them for at least 12 years, maybe 15," Stubson added.RELATED: A’s release renderings of new Las Vegas domed stadium that resembles famous opera houseFor the last two weeks, when their late-night shifts end around 2 a.

