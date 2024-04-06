Former Tribal Leader Convicted of Defrauding Tribe in South Dakota

A jury on Thursday convicted a former tribal leader in South Dakota of defrauding his tribe out of thousands of dollars. After a three-day trial, the jury convicted former Oglala Sioux Tribal President Julian Bear Runner, 38, of Pine Ridge, of six counts of wire fraud as well as larceny and embezzlement charges.

A 2022 federal indictment alleged Bear Runner submitted vouchers while he was president in 2019 and 2020 for work-related travel he didn't go on, and received about $80,000 in checks, which authorities said he took for his personal use, including gambling and hotel stays. 'When government leaders abuse positions of power for personal financial gain, it's the public that pays the price,' South Dakota U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell said in a statemen

