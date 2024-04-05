Former TikTok employee claims he was fired for refusing to sign off on Project Texas

The United States government is currently poised to outlaw TikTok. Little of the evidence that convinced Congress the app may be a national security threat has been shared publicly, in some cases because it remains classified. But one former TikTok employee turned whistleblower, who claims to have driven key news reporting and congressional concerns about the app, has now come forward.

Zen Goziker worked at TikTok as a risk manager, a role that involved protecting the company from external security and reputational threats. In a wrongful termination lawsuit filed against TikTok's parent company ByteDance in January, he alleges he was fired in February 2022 for refusing “to sign off” on Project Texas, a $1.5 billion program that TikTok designed to assuage US government security concerns by storing American data on servers managed by Oracle. Goziker worked at TikTok for only six months. He didn’t hold a senior position inside the compan

Tiktok United States Government Outlaw National Security Threat Whistleblower Risk Manager Wrongful Termination Project Texas Oracle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas AG backs Dirty Martin's lawsuit over Austin's Project Connect light rail planTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton is once again voicing his opposition to Austin's Project Connect, the city's proposed light rail plan.He recently filed an 11-

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

$588 million in financing propels Texas solar projectThe Ash Creek Solar project, located on thousands of acres in Hill County south of Dallas, recently closed commitments of $588 million in debt financing....

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Lawmakers Discuss Controversial Texas Law and TikTok BanLawmakers discuss the Texas law allowing police to arrest illegal migrants and the controversy surrounding the TikTok ban. Rep. Glenn Grothman emphasizes the need for help from individual states, particularly Texas and Arizona, to address the situation at the Southern border.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

Texas' controversial migrant arrest law and TikTok ban bill stir nationwide argumentsLawmakers spoke about the controversial Texas law that would allow police to arrest illegal migrants and also touched on the TikTok ban.

Source: mynbc15 - 🏆 262. / 63 Read more »

TikTok video of spiders in crawfish: Texas experts weigh inTexas experts provide insight about a viral TikTok video showing spiders found in cooked crawfish boil.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Letters to the Editor — TikTok, Ken Paxton, Glenn Rogers, Texas surplus, Dallas CowboysLetters to the Editor

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »