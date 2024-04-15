Former Tigers Hurler Michael Lorenzen to Start for Rangers Against Detroit

In addition to Evan Carter rounding into form heading into tonight's clash in Detroit, the Rangers are turning to former Tigers hurler Michael Lorenzen on the mound. It's his first start of the season but our betting picks like him as a quick study.

This might be his first start of the season, but Lorenzen is no stranger to the friendly confines of Comerica Park, which helped him have his best season, posting a 3.58 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with the Tigers before being dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies at the 2023 deadline.

Texas Rangers Michael Lorenzen Detroit Tigers Pitching Playoffs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Covers / 🏆 341. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas Rangers, proceeding with caution, will put SP Michael Lorenzen on IL to start seasonThe 32-year-old Lorenzen was signed too late into the spring to pitch in any Cactus League games.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers agree to one-year deal with free agent RHP Michael Lorenzen, per reportLorenzen was an All-Star in 2023 and pitched a no-hitter with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Texas Rangers’ Michael Lorenzen brings much needed reliability, versatilityNot only does Lorenzen fill a much-needed pitching role for the Rangers, he does it while being cost-effective.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

RHP Michael Lorenzen signs with Texas Rangers, giving the World Series champs another starterLocked On's MLB hosts are joined by the network's betting expert to look at over/under win total projections for every MLB team.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

RHP Michael Lorenzen joins Rangers, gives World Series champs another starterFree agent right-hander Michael Lorenzen signs a one-year $4.5 million deal and gives the Texas Rangers another starting pitcher less than a week before the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Rangers Consider Moving Lorenzen to Starting RotationThe Texas Rangers are considering moving pitcher Lorenzen into the starting rotation as part of a six-man staff. This move would provide an extra day of rest for the team during a busy schedule.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »