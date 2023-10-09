Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition's fall banquet, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave)Hurd said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he was endorsing Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for the GOP nomination.

“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden,” Hurd wrote.

He said Haley “has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy.” Hurd was the last major candidate to join the already crowded Republican primary field when he announced his run in late July. headtopics.com

Hurd was initially defiant about missing the debate, arguing that the Republican Party blocked him for refusing to sign a pledge for its presidential candidates to support the eventual primary winner, even if it was Trump. The RNC standards are “arbitrary, unclear, and lack consistency. This is an unacceptable process for a presidential election,” he said in a statement.

When he didn’t make the second debate, Hurd wasn’t defiant. He wrote on X that “we narrowly missed the cut for the second debate and our campaign is at an inflection point.” A clandestine CIA officer who worked in Pakistan, Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021 and was the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office. He represented Texas’ then-most competitive district, which was heavily Hispanic and stretched from the outskirts of San Antonio to El Paso, encompassing more than 800 miles of Texas-Mexico border. headtopics.com

