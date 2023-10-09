WASHINGTON — Former Texas congressman Will Hurd suspended his Republican presidential bid Monday, abandoning a brief campaign built on criticizing Donald Trump at a time when his party seems even more determined to embrace the former president.

“While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognize the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden,” Hurd wrote.

Hurd was the last major candidate to join the already crowded Republican primary field when he announced his run in late July. He leaves the race after failing to gain traction as pragmatic moderate who pledged to lead the party away from Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. headtopics.com

Hurd wasn’t invited to the Milwaukee event after falling short of Republican National Committee minimums on support in the polls and sufficient numbers of donors to his campaign. When he didn’t make the second debate, Hurd wasn’t defiant. He wrote on X that “we narrowly missed the cut for the second debate and our campaign is at an inflection point.”

Hurd opted not to seek reelection in 2020, saying he was pursuing opportunities outside Congress “to solve problems at the nexus between technology and national security.” Last year, he traveled the country promoting his book “American Reboot: An Idealist’s Guide to Getting Big Things Done. headtopics.com

Hurd was hoping to resonate with voters seeking a pro-business Republican with a strong national security background who was also unafraid to seek bipartisan consensus. He announced his candidacy criticizing both President Joe Biden and Trump, saying the president wasn’t up to securing the U.S.

