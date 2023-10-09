Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's banquet, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's banquet, Sept. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

He added that Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump and governor of South Carolina,"has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy.

"America is at a crossroads and it's time to come together and make Joe Biden a one-term president," Haley wrote on X in response to Hurd's endorsement."Thank youHurd ending his campaign follows another Republican candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who became the first presidential hopeful to suspend his campaign shortly after failing to make the first debate stage. headtopics.com

Hurd was initially defiant about missing the first debate, arguing that the Republican Party blocked him for refusing to sign a pledge for its presidential candidates to support the eventual primary winner, even if it was Trump. The RNC standards are"arbitrary, unclear, and lack consistency. This is an unacceptable process for a presidential election," he said in a statement.

A clandestine CIA officer who worked in Pakistan, Hurd served three terms in the House through January 2021 and was the chamber's only Black Republican during his final two years in office. He represented Texas' then-most competitive district, which was heavily Hispanic and stretched from the outskirts of San Antonio to El Paso, encompassing more than 800 miles of Texas-Mexico border. headtopics.com

