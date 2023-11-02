Former Texas Rangers talk about World Series win over Arizona Diamondbacks

"I've been in that situation before, and I was just praying 'please, let it happen.' After the ninth inning, we scored 3-4 runs in that inning, then it would feel a little better because now we got more cushion. But I'm just happy for these guys. I don't think anybody picked them to be in this situation and look what happened. That shows that, once you cross those lines, anything can happen.""I feel great for these guys. It's an unbelievable experience.

"This has been the ultimate sleeping giant for a long time. Now that we have our first title, everything has changed now for this franchise. We have our first one. Anything negative is done. We've established ourselves as one of the premiere franchises in the game and now it's a matter of doing it consistently and competing for championships over and over. The beautiful part is the bar has officially raised here.

