Former Texas House Speaker Reveals Remark on Christians in Leadership Positions

Joe Straus , the former speaker of the Texas House , revealed that oil billionaire Tim Dunn advised him that only Christians should hold leadership positions in the legislature's lower chamber. Straus, who is Jewish, confirmed the encounter publicly for the first time.

The alleged remark was made during a meeting in 2010 to discuss fiscal issues. Dunn has not responded to the statement.

