Former Texas House Speaker Reveals Religious Bias in Leadership Positions

Former Texas House Speaker Joe Straus revealed that oil magnate Tim Dunn once told him that only Christians should hold leadership positions in the lower chamber. Straus, who is Jewish, shared the encounter in an interview.

This is the first time Straus publicly confirmed the anecdote.

Texas House Speaker Joe Straus Tim Dunn Christians Leadership Positions Religious Bias

