Former Teacher's Aide Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case

A former East Irondequoit school teacher's aide has pleaded guilty in a child pornography case. Leonard Ortiz Jr. is facing up to 14 years in prison and must register as a sex offender. Authorities found at least 625 images and 117 videos of child porn on his cell phone.

He was arrested after trading child porn on social media.

