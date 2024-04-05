Former Supreme Court Justice Breyer aims to return as visiting judge on federal appeals court

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is aiming to get back on the bench, this time as a visiting judge on a federal appeals court . Breyer, who retired from the high court in 2022, said on a podcast this week that he's looking at a potential start date in the fall with the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston . 'I'm a judge.
If you take senior status, you remain a judge, and not only you remain a judge in terms of status, but probably next fall I will go over and sit with the First Circuit,' he said on the Thursday release of 'Politics War Room' with journalist Al Hunt and Democratic strategist James Carville. 'So I'm still an active judge.' In an email Friday, an official with the appeals court confirmed Breyer's plans. 'Justice Breyer has expressed interest in sitting with the First Circuit Court of Appeals and the Court is thrilled to have him,' Circuit Executive Susan Goldberg said. 'Precise dates have not been set yet
