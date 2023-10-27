Former superintendent of Western Springs School District 101 remembered as protective and supportive of children

Lester Marc LaVine, former Superintendent of Western Springs School District 101 and longtime educator, died Oct. 5 after a brief illness. He was 76. LaVine, known to everyone as “Les,” began as superintendent in the district in 1994, retiring in 2001 after a long career dedicated to expanding possibilities for his students. “He was very protective and passionate about kid’s education,” son Andrew LaVine said in a telephone interview.

Les and Saul would spend many a summer day fishing in Skokie before heading to Wrigley Field for a Cub game. When he retired, he was free to pursue his love of golf. “I remember when I was a kid, we’d go out to Pine Meadow in Libertyville, he’d buy a bucket of balls and my sister and I would just sit and watch him,” LaVine said. “He did love to play golf and he actually kind of grew me into the sport. That to him was living his best life in retirement.

