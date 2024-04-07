Former Sportscaster Mark McIntosh in Need of Kidney Transplant

Mark McIntosh, a former sportscaster and reporter, is in need of a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with amyloidosis. He started Drive for Five to inspire 5,000 people to donate and 5,000 people to get healthier to be potential donors.

