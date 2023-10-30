Former Spanish Soccer Chief Banned for Three Years

Former president of Spain’s soccer federation Luis Rubiales was suspended for three years from all soccer-related activities by FIFA.

Soccer’s world governing body on Monday suspended former Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities for three years,The decision by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee means that Rubiales, a 46-year-old former player and soccer administrator, won’t be allowed to hold any post in the game at the national or international level. He didn’t immediately say whether he would appeal the decision.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

