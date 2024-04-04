Former South African Speaker of Parliament Arrested on Corruption Charges

The former South Africa n speaker of parliament was arrested on Thursday over allegations of receiving bribes. She turned herself in to police and was released on bail. She maintains her innocence and suggests the charges are politically motivated .

South Africa Speaker Of Parliament Arrest Corruption Charges Bribes Innocence Politically Motivated

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Doubts Motion to Vacate Current SpeakerFormer House Speaker Kevin McCarthy suggests that a motion to vacate the current speaker is unlikely. He believes that Democrats will not go along with it.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

South African Parliament Speaker's home searched, evidence seized in bribery probeThe Speaker of Parliament in South Africa, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had her home searched by a special investigations unit on Tuesday in a bribery probe.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Charges pursued against South African parliamentary speaker allegedly bribed with $135K, wigSouth African prosecutors announced Monday their intent to charge embattled Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula with corruption.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

South African parliament speaker resigns over bribery, corruption allegationsSpeaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula of the South African parliament resigned Wednesday over allegations that she accepted bribes as defense minister.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former South Africa speaker of parliament is arrested on bribery allegations and released on bailThe former South African speaker of parliament has been arrested over allegations that she received about $135,000 in bribes, in the latest corruption scandal to face the governing African National Congress party.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Prosecutors allege South Africa's Parliament speaker took $135,000 and a wig in bribesSouth African prosecutors say they intend to charge the Parliament speaker with corruption

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »