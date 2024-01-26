Former School Trustee Blocked from District's Facebook Page

Former South San Antonio Independent School District trustee Stacey Alderete has been ejected from a board meeting, threatened with arrest, served criminal trespass warnings and is still barred from district property for what the superintendent considers a repeated pattern of disruptive behavior. But being kicked off the school district’s social media was a new experience. Alderete said she realized she had been blocked from South San ISD’s Facebook page about a week ago.

A vocal critic of the current board majority and Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre, she said she assumed it was retaliation for her efforts to hold the district accountable. “This is a page that is monitored during work hours on tax dollars,” she said. “It is a public page, and I can give any opinion I wish as long as I’m not threatening anybody or cursing anyone ou





